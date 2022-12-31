Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-29
77.20 INR   +2.25%
05:18aNational Fertilizers : Siron
PU
04:58aNational Fertilizers : Dangri
PU
04:58aNational Fertilizers : Stanvac make smart spray pen oil
PU
National Fertilizers : DANGRI

12/31/2022 | 04:58am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/CST220260L/GEM/2022/B/2921513 Dated 31/12/2022

DANGRI

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 09:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 916 M 1 916 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37 873 M 458 M 458 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED46.91%458
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-17.21%18 520
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-35.89%17 873
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.20.37%16 715
THE MOSAIC COMPANY11.66%14 937
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-3.24%11 133