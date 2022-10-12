Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-10
48.45 INR   -1.12%
03:22aNational Fertilizers : Design engineering manufacturing supply installation and commissioning of liquid nitrogen bottles
PU
10/11National Fertilizers : Annual Maintenance Contract for Fire Alarm cum Repeater Panels Heat Smoke detectors installed at National Fertilizers limited Panipat.
PU
10/10National Fertilizers : Granulated Activate Carbon
PU
National Fertilizers : DESIGN ENGINEERING MANUFACTURING SUPPLY INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING OF LIQUID NITROGEN BOTTLES

10/12/2022 | 03:22am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/PUR/SB/220100/2221614 Dated 12/10/2022

DESIGN ENGINEERING MANUFACTURING SUPPLY INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING OF LIQUID NITROGEN BOTTLES

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 07:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 927 M 1 927 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 769 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand CFO, Director, Finance & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-7.80%289
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.57%20 897
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.50.51%20 490
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-34.25%17 643
THE MOSAIC COMPANY26.14%17 111
FERTIGLOBE PLC49.15%11 864