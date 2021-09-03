Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
National Fertilizers : DESIGN SUPPLY CONSTRUCTION INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND THREE YEARS OPERATION MAINTENANCE FOR 10000 KLD REVERSE OSMOSIS PLANT RO PLANT WITH PRE-TREATMENT ULTRA- FILTRATION AND REVERSE OSMOSIS RO UNITS AT NFL VIJAIPUR ON TURNKEY BASIS

09/03/2021 | 02:42am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/ /ERP/LSTK/RO Dated 03/09/2021

DESIGN SUPPLY CONSTRUCTION INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND THREE YEARS OPERATION MAINTENANCE FOR 10000 KLD REVERSE OSMOSIS PLANT RO PLANT WITH PRE-TREATMENT ULTRA- FILTRATION AND REVERSE OSMOSIS RO UNITS AT NFL VIJAIPUR ON TURNKEY BASIS

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 131 B 1 797 M 1 797 M
Net income 2020 -1 811 M -24,8 M -24,8 M
Net Debt 2020 80 879 M 1 107 M 1 107 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,96x
Yield 2020 5,19%
Capitalization 28 576 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float 24,1%
Income Statement Evolution
