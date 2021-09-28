Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
Summary 
Summary

National Fertilizers : DESIGN SUPPLY CONSTRUCTION INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND THREE YEARS OPERATION MAINTENANCE FOR 10000 KLD REVERSE OSMOSIS PLANT RO PLANT WITH PRE-TREATMENT ULTRA- FILTRATION AND REVERSE OSMOSIS RO UNITS AT NFL VIJAIPUR ON TURNKEY BASIS

09/28/2021 | 07:42am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/ /ERP/LSTK/RO Dated 28/09/2021

DESIGN SUPPLY CONSTRUCTION INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND THREE YEARS OPERATION MAINTENANCE FOR 10000 KLD REVERSE OSMOSIS PLANT RO PLANT WITH PRE-TREATMENT ULTRA- FILTRATION AND REVERSE OSMOSIS RO UNITS AT NFL VIJAIPUR ON TURNKEY BASIS

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 608 M 1 608 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 459 M 399 M 398 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman & Managing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Dharam Pal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED59.07%399
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD256.11%26 487
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY110.67%21 549
THE MOSAIC COMPANY60.10%13 995
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA22.13%12 876
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.44.90%12 065