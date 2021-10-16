National Fertilizers : DESIGN SUPPLY CONSTRUCTION INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND THREE YEARS OPERATION MAINTENANCE FOR 10000 KLD REVERSE OSMOSIS PLANT RO PLANT WITH PRE-TREATMENT ULTRA- FILTRATION AND REVERSE OSMOSIS RO UNITS AT NFL VIJAIPUR ON TURNKEY BASIS

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/ /ERP/LSTK/RO Dated 16/10/2021

DESIGN SUPPLY CONSTRUCTION INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND THREE YEARS OPERATION MAINTENANCE FOR 10000 KLD REVERSE OSMOSIS PLANT RO PLANT WITH PRE-TREATMENT ULTRA- FILTRATION AND REVERSE OSMOSIS RO UNITS AT NFL VIJAIPUR ON TURNKEY BASIS

