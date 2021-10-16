Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : DESIGN SUPPLY CONSTRUCTION INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND THREE YEARS OPERATION MAINTENANCE FOR 10000 KLD REVERSE OSMOSIS PLANT RO PLANT WITH PRE-TREATMENT ULTRA- FILTRATION AND REVERSE OSMOSIS RO UNITS AT NFL VIJAIPUR ON TURNKEY BASIS

10/16/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/ /ERP/LSTK/RO Dated 16/10/2021

DESIGN SUPPLY CONSTRUCTION INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND THREE YEARS OPERATION MAINTENANCE FOR 10000 KLD REVERSE OSMOSIS PLANT RO PLANT WITH PRE-TREATMENT ULTRA- FILTRATION AND REVERSE OSMOSIS RO UNITS AT NFL VIJAIPUR ON TURNKEY BASIS

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 04:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
10/15NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Brass and teak wood mementos
PU
10/15NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : ARC for Hot and Cold Vulcanizing of Heat and Oil resistant Conveyor..
PU
10/15NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Annual Contract for Assistance in Shunting Handling/Placement /Remo..
PU
10/14NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : SUPPLY OF Potash Derived from Molasses ForMarketing in Different St..
PU
10/14NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : SUPPLY OF Bentonite Sulphur ForMarketing in Different States
PU
10/14NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Miscellaneous Structural Steel works in Factory Township area
PU
10/13NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Seed Warehousing and Processing of estimated 50000 Quintals of Seed..
PU
10/13NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Modification of inlet piping and supporting structure of LP Flash d..
PU
10/12NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Rate contract for Rubber Lining of Equipment and Piping during year..
PU
10/12NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Service and Maintenance of HVAC System Central Air Conditioning Sys..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 587 M 1 587 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 091 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman & Managing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Dharam Pal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED57.09%388
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD250.00%24 778
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY116.87%22 184
THE MOSAIC COMPANY79.88%15 724
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.52.42%13 022
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA20.73%12 933