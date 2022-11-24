Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
56.45 INR   +9.61%
04:14aNational Fertilizers : Diaphragm
PU
04:14aNational Fertilizers : Pipe ASTM A358 SS 304L
PU
04:14aNational Fertilizers : Limit switch
PU
National Fertilizers : DIAPHRAGM

11/24/2022 | 04:14am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/BIC220449 Dated 24/11/2022

DIAPHRAGM

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
