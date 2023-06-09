National Fertilizers : Deploying highly skilled manpower Staff Nurses Pharmacists X-Ray OT Technicians unskilled manpower Ward Attendants at NFL Hospital and Cook-cum-Attendant in VIP Guest House for the year 2023-25

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/NGL/2023-25/Medical/29/ Dated 08/06/2023

Deploying highly skilled manpower Staff Nurses Pharmacists X-Ray OT Technicians unskilled manpower Ward Attendants at NFL Hospital and Cook-cum-Attendant in VIP Guest House for the year 2023-25

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:

- Right click on the download icon to open context menu

- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk

- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader

or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP