National Fertilizers : Design Engineering Supply Installation and Commissioning of DCS and ESD system for Urea Plant of NFL Panipat NFL Nangal and NFL Bathinda Units

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/PUR/SB/210080/2120710 -b Dated 02/08/2022

Design Engineering Supply Installation and Commissioning of DCS and ESD system for Urea Plant of NFL Panipat NFL Nangal and NFL Bathinda Units

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:

- Right click on the download icon to open context menu

- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk

- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader

or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP