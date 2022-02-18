Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
National Fertilizers : Disposal Ash from Ash Ponds in NFL Bathinda for the year 2021-22

02/18/2022
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/TS/PE/Pond Ash/2021-22 Dated 18/02/2022

Disposal Ash from Ash Ponds in NFL Bathinda for the year 2021-22

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 09:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 586 M 1 586 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 529 M 327 M 327 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Ritesh Tiwari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-4.85%327
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-6.75%26 661
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.10%21 060
THE MOSAIC COMPANY17.82%17 542
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.7.64%15 961
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.85%12 874