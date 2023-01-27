Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
63.90 INR   -5.19%
01/27National Fertilizers : Disposal of Sewage Water and Maintenance of Sewage Pumps in Township and near CISF Colony at NFL Bathinda
PU
01/27National Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation of estimated 50000 MT of Fertilizers at Bari Brahmana rake point District-Jammu
PU
01/27National Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation of estimated 12000 MT of Fertilizers at Udhampur rake point for supply to Jammu Division
PU
National Fertilizers : Disposal of Sewage Water and Maintenance of Sewage Pumps in Township and near CISF Colony at NFL Bathinda

01/27/2023
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/E-343/SWPP/2023-25 Dated 28/01/2023

Disposal of Sewage Water and Maintenance of Sewage Pumps in Township and near CISF Colony at NFL Bathinda

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 28 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2023 03:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 945 M 1 945 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 348 M 384 M 384 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-17.23%406
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD10.27%20 040
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-4.38%17 729
THE MOSAIC COMPANY12.10%16 745
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.12%16 696
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.72%11 483