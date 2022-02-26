Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
02-24
44.75 INR   +7.31%
04:41aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Air circuit breaker
PU
04:21aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Electronic motor checker
PU
02:21aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : 3 phase induction motor
PU
National Fertilizers : ELECTRONIC MOTOR CHECKER

02/26/2022 | 04:21am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/BEU211196 Dated 26/02/2022

ELECTRONIC MOTOR CHECKER

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 26 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2022 09:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 953 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Ritesh Tiwari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-14.84%292
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-2.63%29 426
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-16.08%18 802
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.12.32%16 849
THE MOSAIC COMPANY15.42%16 722
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-4.18%12 005