    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
41.40 INR   +0.49%
National Fertilizers : Empanelment of Advertising Agencies for the year 2022-25

07/02/2022 | 04:33am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/PT/Ad/2022-24 DT. 02.07.2022 Dated 02/07/2022

Empanelment of Advertising Agencies for the year 2022-25

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 2 009 M 2 009 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -12,0 M -12,0 M
Net Debt 2022 31 435 M 398 M 398 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 310 M 257 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Finance Director, CFO & Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-21.22%257
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-12.97%24 971
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.20.49%17 790
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-21.97%17 481
THE MOSAIC COMPANY19.42%16 985
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON51.00%12 442