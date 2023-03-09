National Fertilizers : Engaging Agency for fulfilling Extended producer Responsibility EPR of NFL as per Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules 2022 as amended from time to time for FY 2021-22 2022-23 for Category-I Plastic

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. CO/TECH/TE-10/2021-23/02 Dated 09/03/2023

Engaging Agency for fulfilling Extended producer Responsibility EPR of NFL as per Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules 2022 as amended from time to time for FY 2021-22 2022-23 for Category-I Plastic

