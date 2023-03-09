National Fertilizers : Engaging Agency for fulfilling Extended producer Responsibility EPR of NFL as per Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules 2022 as amended from time to time for FY 2021-22 2022-23 for Category-I Plastic

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. CO/TECH/TE-10/2021-23/02 Dated 09/03/2023
Engaging Agency for fulfilling Extended producer Responsibility EPR of NFL as per Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules 2022 as amended from time to time for FY 2021-22 2022-23 for Category-I Plastic
Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:
Download Instructions:
- Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.
<< Back
TOP
Disclaimer
National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:11:13 UTC.