National Fertilizers : FOR PROVIDING CANTEEN SERVICES IN ROUND THE CLOCK BASIS AT NFL NANGAL PLANT COMPLEX

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. NFL/NGL/WELFARE/18/2021/2 Dated 14/12/2021
FOR PROVIDING CANTEEN SERVICES IN ROUND THE CLOCK BASIS AT NFL NANGAL PLANT COMPLEX
Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:
Download Instructions:
- Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.
<< Back
TOP
Disclaimer
National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:17:15 UTC.