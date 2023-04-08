Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
74.86 INR   -0.19%
National Fertilizers : Fire Alarm System
PU
National Fertilizers : Supply of dresser rand
PU
National Fertilizers : Procurement of RESINS FOR DM PLANT IN NFL VIJAIPUR
PU
National Fertilizers : Fire Alarm System

04/08/2023 | 05:36am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/BIA170495 Dated 08/04/2023

Fire Alarm System

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 09:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 938 M 1 938 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 725 M 449 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-3.03%449
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-1.72%17 604
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.72%16 192
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-0.46%14 694
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-16.13%14 004
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA4.04%10 924
