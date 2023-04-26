Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
77.90 INR   +2.95%
12:17aNational Fertilizers : Fire Alarm System
PU
12:17aNational Fertilizers : Solenoid Valve
PU
04/25National Fertilizers : Supply of pp ball valves
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Fire Alarm System

04/26/2023 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/BIA170495 Dated 26/04/2023

Fire Alarm System

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2023 04:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
12:17aNational Fertilizers : Fire Alarm System
PU
12:17aNational Fertilizers : Solenoid Valve
PU
04/25National Fertilizers : Supply of pp ball valves
PU
04/25National Fertilizers : Supply of nylon fabric conveyor belt
PU
04/25National Fertilizers : Running of Canteen for providing Lunch Dinner Snacks etc
PU
04/25National Fertilizers : Annual rate contract for misc. instrument maintenance jobs at nfl v..
PU
04/25National Fertilizers : NIT for repair of Godrej / Delite make Cushion/Canning Revolving Ch..
PU
04/25National Fertilizers : Repair of Liquid Nitrogen Bottles BC in Ammonia plant
PU
04/24National Fertilizers : ARC for Horticulture and Grass Cutting in Township Factory during 2..
PU
04/24National Fertilizers : Award of contract for prevention study to identify root causes of f..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 934 M 1 934 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 216 M 466 M 466 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED0.91%453
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-11.33%16 695
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.12%16 295
THE MOSAIC COMPANY1.28%14 755
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-12.44%14 620
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.95%10 990