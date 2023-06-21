Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-19
71.69 INR   +1.98%
National Fertilizers : HEX HEAD BLIND PLUG INCH

06/21/2023 | 12:05am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/BIA220440 Dated 21/06/2023

HEX HEAD BLIND PLUG INCH

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 04:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
12:29aNational Fertilizers : Annual Rate Contract for Miscellaneous civil jobs in Plant areas
PU
12:05aNational Fertilizers : Control Valve Body
PU
12:05aNational Fertilizers : Hex head blind plug inch
PU
12:05aNational Fertilizers : Digital panel ammeter
PU
06/20National Fertilizers : AMC for DELL make servers/ Workstations in SGP Bentonite Sulphur Pl..
PU
06/20National Fertilizers : Tender For Import ofMURIATE OF POTASH MOP - Bulk Fertilizer Gradeat..
PU
06/20National Fertilizers : Tender ForEmpanelment Appointment ofLoad Port Inspection Agencies f..
PU
06/20National Fertilizers : Supply of rubber bladder
PU
06/20National Fertilizers : Speed Measurement System
PU
06/20National Fertilizers : Coal combustion catalyst
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 934 M 1 934 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 170 M 429 M 429 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-7.14%421
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.18%16 371
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.91%14 604
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-15.79%13 892
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-20.74%11 896
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-13.45%8 893
