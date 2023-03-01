Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
62.15 INR   +2.14%
07:01aNational Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation Contract ofFertilizers for Warangal Rake Point
PU
07:01aNational Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation Contract ofFertilizers for Adilabad Rake Point
PU
06:07aNational Fertilizers : Drum DR-2365 brother Lazerjet
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation Contract ofFertilizers for Warangal Rake Point

03/01/2023 | 07:01am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. ZO/HYD/HT/eTender/2023/078 Dated 01/03/2023

Handling and Transportation Contract ofFertilizers for Warangal Rake Point

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 12:00:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 919 M 1 919 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30 489 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-19.49%369
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD9.30%19 429
THE MOSAIC COMPANY21.24%17 898
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-8.62%16 947
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.0.81%16 815
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA14.75%12 179