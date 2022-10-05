Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
47.60 INR   +1.38%
05:22aNational Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation of estimated 115000.00 MT of Fertilizers at MANSA rake point.
PU
05:22aNational Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation of estimated 110000.00 MT of Fertilizers at RAMPURA PHUL rake point.
PU
05:22aNational Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation of estimated 95000.00 MT of Fertilizers at HOSHIARPUR rake point.
PU
National Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation of estimated 115000.00 MT of Fertilizers at MANSA rake point.

10/05/2022 | 05:22am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/ZO/CHD/LOGS/O/2022/185 Dated 07/10/2022

Handling and Transportation of estimated 115000.00 MT of Fertilizers at MANSA rake point.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 09:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 949 M 1 949 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 387 M 387 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 352 M 287 M 287 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Finance Director, CFO & Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-9.42%287
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.00%21 024
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.41.71%20 934
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-32.52%18 237
THE MOSAIC COMPANY32.58%17 985
FERTIGLOBE PLC64.77%13 107