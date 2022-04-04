Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
National Fertilizers : Hiring of the building for AO Amritsar

04/04/2022
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/CHD/HR/O/2022/156 Dated 04/04/2022

Hiring of the building for AO Amritsar

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 13:06:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 567 M 1 567 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 380 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Director & Finance Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED10.09%374
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.17%25 633
THE MOSAIC COMPANY67.68%24 264
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY2.38%22 943
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.40.99%20 867
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA1.10%13 111