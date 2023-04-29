National Fertilizers : Hiring operation of hydraulic bolt tensioner and hydraulic torquing tool for two year

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/MECH/AMM-1/Torquing tool/Contract-6/2022-23/113 Dated 29/04/2023

Hiring operation of hydraulic bolt tensioner and hydraulic torquing tool for two year

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:

- Right click on the download icon to open context menu

- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk

- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader

or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP