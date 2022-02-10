Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : IMPORT OF DI AMMONIUM PHOSPHATE DAP - BULK FERTILISER GRADE

02/10/2022 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. 11-2021-22-DAP-07E Dated 09/02/2022

IMPORT OF DI AMMONIUM PHOSPHATE DAP - BULK FERTILISER GRADE

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
03:41aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Pedestal fan
PU
03:41aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Electronic spares
PU
03:41aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : RFP for ENTERING INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PROSPECTIVE MANUFACTU..
PU
02/08NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Vacuum cleaner
PU
02/08NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Energy meter
PU
02/08NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : SUPPLY OF AGROCHEMICALS ForMarketing in Different States
PU
02/07NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : 3200 amps
PU
02/07NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Annual Maintenance Contract AMC of 19 CCTVCameras in NFL Bathinda f..
PU
02/07NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract for Assistance in various services for the year 2022-23
PU
02/07NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Induction motor
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 591 M 1 591 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 418 M 353 M 353 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Ritesh Tiwari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED2.47%353
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.52%25 404
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.23%20 960
THE MOSAIC COMPANY14.35%17 026
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.3.19%15 706
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-2.49%12 510