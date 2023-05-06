National Fertilizers : In-situ machining of RF and RTJ gasket seating area of pipe flange or heat-exchanger/vessel/component gasket seating area for two year

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/MECH/AMM-1/In-situ machining/Cont-7/2022-23/114 Dated 06/05/2023

In-situ machining of RF and RTJ gasket seating area of pipe flange or heat-exchanger/vessel/component gasket seating area for two year

