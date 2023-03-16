Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
70.93 INR   +0.37%
National Fertilizers : Inspection and high speed dynamic balancing of various spare rotors of line-1 plants of NFL Vijaipur unit.
PU
National Fertilizers : SITC of existing lift at NFLS Zonal office at A/A-2 Gautum Nagar BhopalM.P
PU
National Fertilizers : Collection and Sale of Dry Fly Ash from NFL Bathinda for the year 2023-25
PU
National Fertilizers : Inspection and high speed dynamic balancing of various spare rotors of line-1 plants of NFL Vijaipur unit.

03/16/2023 | 07:05am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/Mech./Line-1/Urea-1/Rot.-Bal. /2022-23 Dated 16/03/2023

Inspection and high speed dynamic balancing of various spare rotors of line-1 plants of NFL Vijaipur unit.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 11:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 913 M 1 913 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 797 M 420 M 420 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-8.12%420
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD2.20%18 258
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.53%16 578
THE MOSAIC COMPANY1.98%15 054
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-14.93%14 189
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.92%10 733