  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
National Fertilizers : Inspection of Flare Stack tip and its structural member through thermal imaging with the help of Drone for Ammonia-I

04/17/2023 | 11:33pm EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/GE/NDT/FLARE STACK INSP. Dated 18/04/2023

Inspection of Flare Stack tip and its structural member through thermal imaging with the help of Drone for Ammonia-I

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 933 M 1 933 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40 223 M 490 M 490 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED6.20%511
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-1.72%17 543
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.18%16 244
THE MOSAIC COMPANY7.11%15 605
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-9.53%15 106
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA6.36%11 212
