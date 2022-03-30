National Fertilizers : Installation erection testing and commissioning of 66KV metering equipment s in 66 KV Switchyard at NFL Nangal along with laying and termination of 66KV XLPE power cables.

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFN/2021-22/Elect./Metering/R and S/01/22 Dated 30/03/2022

Installation erection testing and commissioning of 66KV metering equipment s in 66 KV Switchyard at NFL Nangal along with laying and termination of 66KV XLPE power cables.

