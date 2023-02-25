Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
62.90 INR   +1.70%
01:11aNational Fertilizers : K Type Thermocouple
PU
02/24National Fertilizers : Raychem kit
PU
02/24National Fertilizers : Supply of refrigerant gas-22
PU
National Fertilizers : K Type Thermocouple

02/25/2023 | 01:11am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/BIA220637 Dated 25/02/2023

K Type Thermocouple

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 25 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 912 M 1 912 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 379 M 379 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30 857 M 372 M 372 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-18.52%372
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD8.90%19 299
THE MOSAIC COMPANY17.42%17 332
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.0.46%16 756
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-13.54%16 048
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA11.82%11 810