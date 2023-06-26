National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is engaged in the production and marketing of neem coated urea, bio-fertilizers (solid & liquid) and other allied industrial products. Its industrial products include ammonia, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate, sodium nitrite and sodium nitrate. Its segments include Own Fertilizers (Urea, Bio Fertilizers and Bentonite Fertilizers); Fertilizers Trading (Indigenous and Imported), and Other Products & Services (Industrial Products, Agro Chemicals, Traded Seeds, Seeds under Seeds Multiplication Programme). The Company is also engaged in trading in imported and domestic fertilizers, compost, seeds, agro chemicals and other agro products. The Company provides three types of bio-fertilizers, including phosphate solubilizing bacteria (PSB), rhizobium, and azotobacter. Its fertilizers, such as diammonium phosphate and bentonite sulfur, various other agro-inputs, including certified seeds, and agro-chemicals, such as compost, insecticides, and herbicides.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals