Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
70.44 INR   +0.23%
08:01aNational Fertilizers : Lt motors
PU
08:01aNational Fertilizers : Bleed Valve
PU
05:39aNational Fertilizers : ARC for Annual Maintenance of Horticulture and afforestation works in Township and Factory areas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : LT MOTORS

06/17/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2023/B/3581657 Dated 17/06/2023

LT MOTORS

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 12:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
08:01aNational Fertilizers : Lt motors
PU
08:01aNational Fertilizers : Bleed Valve
PU
05:39aNational Fertilizers : ARC for Annual Maintenance of Horticulture and afforestation works ..
PU
02:55aNational Fertilizers : Upkeep of SGP GTG/HRSG cleaning of heating surfaces of boilers remo..
PU
01:53aNational Fertilizers : Thermocouples
PU
06/16National Fertilizers Limited Appoints Shri U. Saravanan as Managing Director
CI
06/16National Fertilizers Limited Appoints Shri U. Saravanan as Chairman
CI
06/16National Fertilizers : Supply of shaft sleeve
PU
06/16National Fertilizers : Muriate of Potash MOP
PU
06/16National Fertilizers : Supply of seat ball valve
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 935 M 1 935 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 556 M 422 M 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-8.76%422
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.81%16 552
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-13.66%14 938
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-16.35%13 892
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-18.35%11 896
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-12.56%9 079
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer