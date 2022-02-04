Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

National Fertilizers : MOV

02/04/2022 | 03:36am EST
<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/BEA210951 Dated 04/02/2022

MOV

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 595 M 1 595 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 006 M 362 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Ritesh Tiwari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED4.76%362
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.20%25 631
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-5.55%21 163
THE MOSAIC COMPANY11.56%16 610
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.6.05%16 099
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.37%13 596