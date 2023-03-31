Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
72.16 INR   +6.48%
03:34aNational Fertilizers : MOVs
PU
02:04aNational Fertilizers : ARC for Hot Cold Spray Insulation for the Year 2023-25
PU
03/30National Fertilizers : Lt motor for ammonia line-2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : MOVs

03/31/2023 | 03:34am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2023/B/3316354 Dated 31/03/2023

MOVs

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 931 M 1 931 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 400 M 431 M 431 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-6.53%431
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-0.66%17 610
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.86%15 952
THE MOSAIC COMPANY3.17%15 206
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-15.14%14 169
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA4.81%11 037
