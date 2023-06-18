National Fertilizers : Maintenance of New Ash Pond at South side of Factory Boundary wall Old Ash Ponds Delay Pond at NFL Nangal Unit during the year 2023-24 2024-25

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/NGL/C/617/2023/02 Dated 16/06/2023

Maintenance of New Ash Pond at South side of Factory Boundary wall Old Ash Ponds Delay Pond at NFL Nangal Unit during the year 2023-24 2024-25

