National Fertilizers : Maintenance of New Ash Pond at South side of Factory Boundary wall Old Ash Ponds Delay Pond at NFL Nangal Unit during the year 2023-24 2024-25

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. NFL/NGL/C/617/2023/02 Dated 16/06/2023
Maintenance of New Ash Pond at South side of Factory Boundary wall Old Ash Ponds Delay Pond at NFL Nangal Unit during the year 2023-24 2024-25
Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:
Download Instructions:
- Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.
<< Back
TOP
Disclaimer
National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 03:24:10 UTC.