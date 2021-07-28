Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

National Fertilizers : Material Handling Contract in Main stores at NFL Vijaipur for Year 2021 to 2023

07/28/2021 | 02:23am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/ ST/ MHC-57/ 2021-23 Dated 28/07/2021

Material Handling Contract in Main stores at NFL Vijaipur for Year 2021 to 2023

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 06:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 604 M 1 604 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net Debt 2021 16 820 M 226 M 226 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 612 M 411 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Virendra Nath Datt Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nirlep Singh Rai Executive Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dinesh Sood Chief General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED65.30%411
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY58.31%15 840
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA32.67%13 572
THE MOSAIC COMPANY30.16%11 375
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.22.37%10 162
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 376