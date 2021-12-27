Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Misc. Electrical Jobs on ARC Basis in Factory and Township at NFL Bathinda for Year 2022-23

12/27/2021 | 11:17pm EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/E-316/ARC/2021-22 Dated 28/12/2021

Misc. Electrical Jobs on ARC Basis in Factory and Township at NFL Bathinda for Year 2022-23

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 04:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 589 M 1 589 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 603 M 328 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman & Managing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED32.85%328
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD250.23%26 108
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY121.59%22 793
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.86.77%15 507
THE MOSAIC COMPANY70.27%14 847
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA25.00%12 807