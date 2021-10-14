Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Miscellaneous Structural Steel works in Factory Township area

10/14/2021
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/CICO/2343 Dated 14/10/2021

Miscellaneous Structural Steel works in Factory Township area

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 04:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 582 M 1 582 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 337 M 389 M 390 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,1%
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman & Managing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Dharam Pal Non-Executive Director
