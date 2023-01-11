National Fertilizers : Multipurpose Fire Tender as per detail specification attached Annexure-I.Qty. 1 No.

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. GEM/2023/B/2970037 Dated 12/01/2023
Multipurpose Fire Tender as per detail specification attached Annexure-I.Qty. 1 No.
Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:
Download Instructions:
- Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.
<< Back
TOP
Disclaimer
National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 03:39:07 UTC.