National Fertilizers : NIT for Bagging and loading of Urea into Rail wagons and Road trucks assistance in maintaining up-keeping conveyor system plant machineries of all three loading platforms for the year 2022-2023 at NFL VIJAIPUR

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. NFVP/PROD /BAGG/09A/2022-23 Dated 30/07/2022
NIT for Bagging and loading of Urea into Rail wagons and Road trucks assistance in maintaining up-keeping conveyor system plant machineries of all three loading platforms for the year 2022-2023 at NFL VIJAIPUR
