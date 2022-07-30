Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
45.95 INR   +1.77%
02:13aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : NIT for Bagging and loading of Urea into Rail wagons and Road trucks assistance in maintaining up-keeping conveyor system plant machineries of all three loading platforms for the year 2022-2023 at NFL VIJAIPUR
PU
01:03aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Annual Maintenance Contract AMC of total 26 Nos. CCTV Cameras installed in front of Administrative building NFL township Bathinda for 03 years
PU
07/28NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract for Removal Loading and Disposal of Primary Reformer Catalyst in Ammonia plant at NFL Nangal
PU
National Fertilizers : NIT for Bagging and loading of Urea into Rail wagons and Road trucks assistance in maintaining up-keeping conveyor system plant machineries of all three loading platforms for the year 2022-2023 at NFL VIJAIPUR

07/30/2022 | 02:13am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/PROD /BAGG/09A/2022-23 Dated 30/07/2022

NIT for Bagging and loading of Urea into Rail wagons and Road trucks assistance in maintaining up-keeping conveyor system plant machineries of all three loading platforms for the year 2022-2023 at NFL VIJAIPUR

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 06:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
