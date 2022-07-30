National Fertilizers : NIT for Bagging and loading of Urea into Rail wagons and Road trucks assistance in maintaining up-keeping conveyor system plant machineries of all three loading platforms for the year 2022-2023 at NFL VIJAIPUR

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/PROD /BAGG/09A/2022-23 Dated 30/07/2022

NIT for Bagging and loading of Urea into Rail wagons and Road trucks assistance in maintaining up-keeping conveyor system plant machineries of all three loading platforms for the year 2022-2023 at NFL VIJAIPUR

