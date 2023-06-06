Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
71.96 INR   +3.49%
06/06National Fertilizers : NIT for repair/ re-canning fixing of seat back frames of steel/ wooden chairs table tops etc. for 02 years
PU
06/06National Fertilizers : Contract for Heat Exchanger Tube Cleaning with High Pressure Hydro jetting Pumps in Ammonia and Urea Plants for the year 2023-24
PU
06/06National Fertilizers : 11 KV SWITCH BOARD urea-1
PU
National Fertilizers : NIT for repair/ re-canning fixing of seat back frames of steel/ wooden chairs table tops etc. for 02 years

06/06/2023 | 11:42pm EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/HR/Ad/20/4/SWC/2023-25/ Dated 07/06/2023

NIT for repair/ re-canning fixing of seat back frames of steel/ wooden chairs table tops etc. for 02 years

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 03:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 921 M 1 921 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 302 M 428 M 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-6.79%413
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-13.00%16 248
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.41%15 101
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-23.47%12 448
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-24.23%11 039
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-2.23%9 715
