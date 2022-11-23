Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-21
51.50 INR   +0.59%
05:55aNational Fertilizers : Nylon conveyor belts in two different sizes
PU
05:05aNational Fertilizers : Appointment of ht contractor at harpalpur rake point
PU
04:35aNational Fertilizers : Appointment of ht contractor at gadarwara rake point
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : NYLON CONVEYOR BELTS IN TWO DIFFERENT SIZES

11/23/2022 | 05:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. SPX/2022/270 Dated 23/11/2022

NYLON CONVEYOR BELTS IN TWO DIFFERENT SIZES

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 10:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
05:55aNational Fertilizers : Nylon conveyor belts in two different sizes
PU
05:05aNational Fertilizers : Appointment of ht contractor at harpalpur rake point
PU
04:35aNational Fertilizers : Appointment of ht contractor at gadarwara rake point
PU
04:35aNational Fertilizers : Appointment of ht contractor at mandideep rake point
PU
02:25aNational Fertilizers : Tender for appointment of Custom Clearing Agent CHA for Imported co..
PU
11/22National Fertilizers : Welding electrode and filler wire
PU
11/22National Fertilizers : Housekeeping Services in NFL Bathinda for 01 year and Prequalificat..
PU
11/22National Fertilizers : Contract of On Line Leak Sealing jobs for the year 2023-252 years
PU
11/22National Fertilizers : Elect driver 35w elect driver 40w elect driver 70w elect driver 72w..
PU
11/21National Fertilizers : Rfp for entering into long term agreement / mou with manufacturers ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 941 M 1 941 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 265 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-2.00%309
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.45.20%21 518
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-29.67%18 941
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-19.59%17 986
THE MOSAIC COMPANY28.46%17 184
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.69%11 576