    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/16
62.8 INR   +0.08%
National Fertilizers : Notification For Prequalification For Overhauling Of Turbo Machinery

07/17/2021 | 02:23am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/MPC/PQP-Turbo Machinery/2021-24 Dated 17/07/2021

Notification For Prequalification For Overhauling Of Turbo Machinery

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 600 M 1 600 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net Debt 2021 16 820 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 808 M 413 M 413 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float 24,1%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Virendra Nath Datt Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nirlep Singh Rai Executive Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dinesh Sood Chief General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED66.36%432
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY49.88%15 080
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA32.25%14 366
THE MOSAIC COMPANY28.60%11 849
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.21.83%11 011
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 439