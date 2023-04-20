Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
74.68 INR   -2.19%
12:34aNational Fertilizers : Opening Repair Box-Up of critical Heat Exchangers and Control Valves for Urea Ammonia Plants for the year 2023-24
PU
04/19National Fertilizers : Control Valve
PU
04/19National Fertilizers : Solenoid Valve
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Opening Repair Box-Up of critical Heat Exchangers and Control Valves for Urea Ammonia Plants for the year 2023-24

04/20/2023 | 12:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/PT/M/U/252/2023 Dated 20/04/2023

Opening Repair Box-Up of critical Heat Exchangers and Control Valves for Urea Ammonia Plants for the year 2023-24

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 04:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
12:34aNational Fertilizers : Opening Repair Box-Up of critical Heat Exchangers and Control Valve..
PU
04/19National Fertilizers : Control Valve
PU
04/19National Fertilizers : Solenoid Valve
PU
04/19National Fertilizers : Procurement of 23 Microsoft office Software.
PU
04/19National Fertilizers : Annual rate contract Electrical 2023-24 for maintenance of electric..
PU
04/18National Fertilizers : Cooling Water Treatment
PU
04/18National Fertilizers : Contract for hard Chrome Plating of Plungers Valve Bodies of Ammoni..
PU
04/17National Fertilizers : Inspection of Flare Stack tip and its structural member through the..
PU
04/17National Fertilizers : Tender for Pre-Qualification cum Annual Rate Contract with Load Por..
PU
04/17National Fertilizers : Pressure Transmitter
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 930 M 1 930 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 636 M 446 M 446 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-3.26%457
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-3.09%17 588
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.18%16 301
THE MOSAIC COMPANY5.40%15 356
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-11.90%14 710
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA7.18%11 229
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer