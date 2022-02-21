National Fertilizers : PIPE FITTINGS

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. NFV/PUR/CMA210920 Dated 21/02/2022
PIPE FITTINGS
Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:
Download Instructions:
- Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.
<< Back
TOP
Disclaimer
National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:04 UTC.