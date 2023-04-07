Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
74.86 INR   -0.19%
08:15aNational Fertilizers : NIT for Hiring of oil free Air compressors on rental basis to supply free air delivery FAD 5000 Nm3/hr on 24x7 basis at 8- 9 Kg/cm2g including operation and maintenance.
PU
07:45aNational Fertilizers : Pipe for cooling water header
PU
06:25aNational Fertilizers : Cooling Water Treatment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : PIPE FOR COOLING WATER HEADER

04/07/2023 | 07:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2023/B/3327311 Dated 07/04/2023

PIPE FOR COOLING WATER HEADER

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 11:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
08:15aNational Fertilizers : NIT for Hiring of oil free Air compressors on rental basis to suppl..
PU
07:45aNational Fertilizers : Pipe for cooling water header
PU
06:25aNational Fertilizers : Cooling Water Treatment
PU
04/06National Fertilizers : Wall mounted fan
PU
04/06National Fertilizers : Hand operated chain pulley block
PU
04/06National Fertilizers : NIT for Replacement of Damage Thermal Insulation of Complete Boiler..
PU
04/06National Fertilizers : Acoutic water leak detector and pipe locator
PU
04/06National Fertilizers : Retrofitting of pt trolly
PU
04/06National Fertilizers : NIT for security guards for NFL ZO Lucknow
PU
04/04National Fertilizers : Contract for Requirement of Shutdown Manpower at NFL Vijaipur for t..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 936 M 1 936 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 725 M 448 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-3.03%448
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-1.81%17 604
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.72%16 192
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-0.46%14 694
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-16.13%14 004
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA4.04%10 924
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer