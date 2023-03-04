Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
62.94 INR   +2.23%
05:40aNational Fertilizers : Pipe pipe fitting
PU
12:50aNational Fertilizers : Supply installation commissioning and complete testing of 415v lt mcc panel
PU
03/03National Fertilizers : Pressure Transmitter
PU
National Fertilizers : PIPE PIPE FITTING

03/04/2023 | 05:40am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2023/B/3216507 Dated 04/03/2023

PIPE PIPE FITTING

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 04 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2023 10:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 940 M 1 940 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30 877 M 378 M 378 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-18.47%378
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD7.84%19 249
THE MOSAIC COMPANY30.25%19 227
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.1.13%16 867
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.90%16 336
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA14.70%12 057