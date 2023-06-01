Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
66.71 INR   +0.17%
05:42aNational Fertilizers : Portable detector oxygenportable detector ammonia
PU
05:42aNational Fertilizers : Stainless steel dinning table and chairs
PU
02:06aNational Fertilizers : Opening Repair Box-Up of critical Heat Exchangers and Control Valves for Urea Ammonia Plants for the year 2023-24
PU
National Fertilizers : PORTABLE DETECTOR OXYGENPORTABLE DETECTOR AMMONIA

06/01/2023 | 05:42am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. ST/2022/114/1 Dated 31/05/2023

PORTABLE DETECTOR OXYGENPORTABLE DETECTOR AMMONIA

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 09:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 917 M 1 917 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32 726 M 396 M 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-13.59%396
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-13.27%16 096
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-17.06%14 442
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-27.22%12 087
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-23.98%11 076
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-0.93%9 705
