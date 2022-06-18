Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
41.05 INR   -1.68%
07:14aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Pp rope
PU
02:54aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers forRake point DAMOH
PU
02:34aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers forRake point GUNA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : PP ROPE

06/18/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/CSF211283L_ Dated 18/06/2022

PP ROPE

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 11:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
07:14aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Pp rope
PU
02:54aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers forRake point D..
PU
02:34aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers forRake point G..
PU
01:34aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : ARC for On Line Leak Sealing Services for the year 2022-24.
PU
01:34aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Raising of North side Boundary Wall with Provision of Concertina Co..
PU
06/17NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Import of di ammonium phosphate dap - bulk fertiliser grade
PU
06/17NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Import of various grades of nps npk in bulk fertiliser grade
PU
06/17NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Data Entry/Correction/Printing/Clerical/Misc. Jobs in Computer Cent..
PU
06/17NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Manufacturing Testing and supply of Air heater assembly UEC-301 for..
PU
06/16NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Self contained breathing apparatus
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 2 032 M 2 032 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net Debt 2022 31 435 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 138 M 258 M 258 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Chief Financial Officer
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-21.88%258
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.35%24 517
THE MOSAIC COMPANY29.65%18 317
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.22.82%18 134
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-19.14%18 117
FERTIGLOBE PLC56.53%12 453