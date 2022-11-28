Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
56.75 INR   -1.05%
05:15aNational Fertilizers : Photography Videography Contract for the period 2022-24
PU
11/25National Fertilizers : Cotton yarn cloth markin
PU
11/24National Fertilizers : Plunger for dosing pump
PU
National Fertilizers : Photography Videography Contract for the period 2022-24

11/28/2022 | 05:15am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/CC/Photography Videography/2022-24 Dated 28/11/2022

Photography Videography Contract for the period 2022-24

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 10:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 940 M 1 940 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 840 M 341 M 341 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED7.99%341
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.53.46%21 310
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-31.05%18 487
THE MOSAIC COMPANY31.76%17 627
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-24.69%16 850
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.08%12 050