  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-17
62.10 INR   +2.14%
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : SUPPLY OF City Compost For Marketing in Punjab State
PU
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Supply design manufacturer testing commissioning of air circuit breaker
PU
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Repair of roads in NFL Plant and Township Areas
PU
National Fertilizers : Procurement of Alloy Steel Rods

04/19/2022 | 01:14am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2022/B/2114849 Dated 19/04/2022

Procurement of Alloy Steel Rods

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 561 M 1 561 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 465 M 399 M 399 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Director & Finance Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED18.17%399
THE MOSAIC COMPANY93.56%28 010
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-20.32%24 370
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.55.45%22 670
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY0.45%22 569
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA12.54%14 483