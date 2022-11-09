Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
52.65 INR   +3.13%
07:01aNational Fertilizers : Procurement of Laser Alignment Tool
PU
05:51aNational Fertilizers : Annual Maintenance contract for Residential / Non-residential buildings and plant / non-plant buildings streetlights sub-station LT/HT overhead lines offices etc in plant and Township for the year 2023.
PU
04:01aNational Fertilizers : Expression of interest for empannelment of manufacturers of potash derived from molasses pdm granulated
PU
Summary 
Summary

National Fertilizers : Procurement of Laser Alignment Tool

11/09/2022 | 07:01am EST
<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2022/B/2715053 Dated 09/11/2022

Procurement of Laser Alignment Tool

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 12:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 951 M 1 951 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 387 M 387 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 829 M 318 M 318 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED0.19%318