Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
75.00 INR   +0.94%
06:04aNational Fertilizers : Retrofitting of pt trolly
PU
01:04aNational Fertilizers : NIT for security guards for NFL ZO Lucknow
PU
04/04National Fertilizers : Contract for Requirement of Shutdown Manpower at NFL Vijaipur for the year 2023-24.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : RETROFITTING OF PT TROLLY

04/06/2023 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2023/B/3321894 Dated 06/04/2023

RETROFITTING OF PT TROLLY

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
06:04aNational Fertilizers : Retrofitting of pt trolly
PU
01:04aNational Fertilizers : NIT for security guards for NFL ZO Lucknow
PU
04/04National Fertilizers : Contract for Requirement of Shutdown Manpower at NFL Vijaipur for t..
PU
04/03National Fertilizers : Supply of complete grinding mil unit for bentonite sulphur flakes
PU
04/03National Fertilizers : Supply of hardness standard solution
PU
04/03National Fertilizers : Tender Document for AwardingTransportation Contract of Seeds from S..
PU
04/01National Fertilizers : Annual Rate Contract for Material Handling for period 2023-25
PU
03/31National Fertilizers : Chemical Cleaning of Various Heat Exchangers in Urea-II Plant at NF..
PU
03/31National Fertilizers : MOVs
PU
03/31National Fertilizers : ARC for Hot Cold Spray Insulation for the Year 2023-25
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 935 M 1 935 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 793 M 449 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-2.85%449
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-2.03%17 557
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.22%16 471
THE MOSAIC COMPANY5.52%15 576
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-14.13%14 337
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA4.04%10 935
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer